Racism in corporate Canada — plus snitching on CERB cheats, and the financial consequences facing international students over COVID

Radio

27:33

How are business leaders — like Capital One Canada CEO Jennifer Jackson — discussing the Black Lives Matter movement with their employees? Jackson speaks with host Paul Haavardsrud to discus, while sharing her own experience of racism within corporate America and corporate Canada. And have you called the CRA to report anyone you know? We look at the snitch line for people suspected of cheating the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Finally, international students pay $6 billion in tuition to Canadian universities every year. But what happens if the COVID-19 pandemic forces some of those students to stay home in September?