Skip to Main Content

Breaking History

  • 2 hours
  • Radio
  • 29:35

As a student, Beryl Dickinson-Dash was crowned the Carnival Queen at McGill University. She wasn't at all interested in competing (in fact, she hadn't even entered herself) but her mother, her boyfriend, and her boyfriend's roommate had other ideas. Beryl was shocked when she won, and she wasn't alone in her reaction. It was 1949, and Beryl is Black. Her win was heralded as "democracy in action". Now, more than 70 years later, Beryl reflects on being a Black beauty queen, and why she hopes her win will no longer matter.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

2:06

Wendy Mesley off air over ‘careless’ language in meeting

The National

2 days ago
Video

2:31

N.S. woman was killed by her own dog while taking it for a walk, RCMP say

CBC News Nova Scotia

2 days ago
Video

2:18

New York's Cuomo blasts Trump over Buffalo incident tweet 

CBC News

2 days ago
Video

0:50

Giant of the sea who charmed Montrealers appears to have died

News

3 days ago
Video

0:35

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Elderly man shoved and injured by Buffalo police in incident caught on video  

News

7 days ago