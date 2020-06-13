Junos 365 Songwriters' Circle Presented by SOCAN in association with Music Publishers Canada

Music

live

Join host Scott Helman, Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland of Whitehorse, Meghan Patrick and Tom Wilson in the fourth episode of the Junos 365 Songwriters' Circle. The Junos 365 Songwriters’ Circle is a series of five virtual events featuring some of Canada’s best songwriters telling the stories behind their songs and performing from home. The series is presented by SOCAN and CBC Music in association with Music Publishers Canada and is adapted from the popular Juno Week event that was cancelled due to COVID-19.