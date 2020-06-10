Skip to Main Content

ᐐᑌ 8 Technology

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 19:34

ᐯᑦᓰ ᑭᔮᐦ ᒣᕇ ᐋᔨᒧᑖᒡ ᐙᒥᔥᑎᑯᔒᐤ ᒥᔻᐱᑎᓰᐅᓐ; ᐋᓐ ᒑᒀᓐ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᒋᔅᑖᐱᑎᐦᒡ ᒫᔑᑯᒥᒌᔑᑳᐤᐦ ᐱᒫᑎᓰᐎᓐ: ᑖᓐ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᒋᐱᒫᑎᓰᒥᐦᑐᓈᓄᒡ ᐅᑖᐦ ᐊᔅᒌᒡ ᑖᓐ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᒋᔥᑖᐱᑎᐦᒡ ᑭᔮᐦ ᒥᔻᐱᑎᒐᔅᑖᐦᑦ ᐄᔨᔨᐤ᙮ ᐸᑭᓲ ᒧᑲᔥ ᑭᔮᐦ ᐐᔨ ᒋ ᐐᑎᐱᐦᒫᐤ ᑳ ᐐᑖᐦᒃ ᑖᓐ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᐙᐱᐦᑖᒃ ᒑᒀᔨᐤ ᐋ ᒥᔻᐱᑎᓂᔨᒡ ᑭᔮᐦ ᐐᒋᓱᑖᐦᔨᒡ᙮ Ever since phones were installed in the homes of Eeyou Istchee, Crees have been inventing new words to describe new forms of communication and computing technology. In this episode, Mary and Betsy quiz Pakesso Mukash, gamer and DJ, about what to call the tech tools and toys that are now part of our daily lives.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

0:50

Giant of the sea who charmed Montrealers appears to have died

News

16 hours ago

1:41

Crown investigating Edmonton Police Service arrest video

CBC News Edmonton

1 day ago

3:17

Watch a Calgary woman being detained by police with what she says was excessive force

CBC News Calgary

1 day ago

3:17

Premier Ford announces regional approach to stage two of reopening Ontario

CBC News Toronto

1 day ago

0:35

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Elderly man shoved and injured by Buffalo police in incident caught on video  

News

5 days ago