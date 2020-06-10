ᐐᑌ 8 Technology

Radio

19:34

ᐯᑦᓰ ᑭᔮᐦ ᒣᕇ ᐋᔨᒧᑖᒡ ᐙᒥᔥᑎᑯᔒᐤ ᒥᔻᐱᑎᓰᐅᓐ; ᐋᓐ ᒑᒀᓐ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᒋᔅᑖᐱᑎᐦᒡ ᒫᔑᑯᒥᒌᔑᑳᐤᐦ ᐱᒫᑎᓰᐎᓐ: ᑖᓐ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᒋᐱᒫᑎᓰᒥᐦᑐᓈᓄᒡ ᐅᑖᐦ ᐊᔅᒌᒡ ᑖᓐ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᒋᔥᑖᐱᑎᐦᒡ ᑭᔮᐦ ᒥᔻᐱᑎᒐᔅᑖᐦᑦ ᐄᔨᔨᐤ᙮ ᐸᑭᓲ ᒧᑲᔥ ᑭᔮᐦ ᐐᔨ ᒋ ᐐᑎᐱᐦᒫᐤ ᑳ ᐐᑖᐦᒃ ᑖᓐ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᐙᐱᐦᑖᒃ ᒑᒀᔨᐤ ᐋ ᒥᔻᐱᑎᓂᔨᒡ ᑭᔮᐦ ᐐᒋᓱᑖᐦᔨᒡ᙮ Ever since phones were installed in the homes of Eeyou Istchee, Crees have been inventing new words to describe new forms of communication and computing technology. In this episode, Mary and Betsy quiz Pakesso Mukash, gamer and DJ, about what to call the tech tools and toys that are now part of our daily lives.