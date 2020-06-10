The Radar - Paul Chin

The Radar is a feature where CBC Music brings essential emerging Canadian talent to the world. Paul Chin titled his most recent release Full Spectrum - because in the five years since his last EP, he’s learned to paint with all the colours in his musical palate. Chin is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist who describes his art as electronic music rooted in hip hop. He grew up in the Cayman islands in a Chinese-Jamaican household - and his rich experiences fill his tool-belt. He already has a Polaris prize nomination for his work on Shad’s last album, and Full Spectrum is catching a lot of ears. On his new EP, Chin collaborates again with Shad, as well as pHoenix Pagliacci, Rebekah Hawker and Desirée Dawson. In this episode of The Radar, Paul Chin performs “Take it or Leave It” - featuring Desirée Dawson, and “Hard Times” featuring Rebekah Hawker, and chats with CBC Music Mornings' host Saroja Coelho.