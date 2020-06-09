“Have you lost weight?”

Radio

35:13

Asking someone if they’ve lost weight is often seen as a compliment, but maybe it shouldn’t be. Elena and Harv talk with performer Ivory and writer Bob Kerr to unpack some thoughts about weight. Dietician Kimmie Singh discusses misconceptions between weight and health. Find the webcomic by Mollie Cronin for this episode on our Instagram @IQ_Podcast Connect with our guests below: Ivory (IG: @pureivorydotca) Bob Kerr (Tw: @mrbobkerr) Kimmie Singh, Body Positive Dietician (IG: @bodypositive_dietitian) Mollie Cronin (IG: @art.brat.comics)