Skip to Main Content

Currents, Waves & Tides

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 53:21

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- You get knocked down, you get back up again. You get off track, you find your way back. There’s a rhythm to life...waves roll in, tides roll out… currents flow through. And when things are hardest, that’s when you should look around you for support. It might be a relative, a friend or someone you love - but always strive to find that someone that can help you see some light coming through, especially if you’re having trouble seeing it yourself. This episode of Reclaimed is about music to help you let "the light" back in, music for the currents that connect us all -- Join host Jarrett Martineau and enjoy Indigenous songs about people and places that are anchors and portals in our journey through life. Music to make you feel good... music to make you feel strong...music about currents of connection.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

0:50

Giant of the sea who charmed Montrealers appears to have died

News

16 hours ago

1:41

Crown investigating Edmonton Police Service arrest video

CBC News Edmonton

1 day ago

3:17

Watch a Calgary woman being detained by police with what she says was excessive force

CBC News Calgary

1 day ago

3:17

Premier Ford announces regional approach to stage two of reopening Ontario

CBC News Toronto

1 day ago

0:35

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Elderly man shoved and injured by Buffalo police in incident caught on video  

News

5 days ago