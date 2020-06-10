Currents, Waves & Tides

Radio

53:21

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- You get knocked down, you get back up again. You get off track, you find your way back. There’s a rhythm to life...waves roll in, tides roll out… currents flow through. And when things are hardest, that’s when you should look around you for support. It might be a relative, a friend or someone you love - but always strive to find that someone that can help you see some light coming through, especially if you’re having trouble seeing it yourself. This episode of Reclaimed is about music to help you let "the light" back in, music for the currents that connect us all -- Join host Jarrett Martineau and enjoy Indigenous songs about people and places that are anchors and portals in our journey through life. Music to make you feel good... music to make you feel strong...music about currents of connection.