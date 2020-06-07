Skip to Main Content

478: Transportation Transformation

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 53:59

If you live in a city, the way we used to get around--at least before March--has changed dramatically. Public transit use is way down. You can't buy a bicycle for demand. People who previously took the bus or ridesharing services have gone back to the safe isolation of their car. Of course, that's if they have a car, or live close enough to their work to ride a bike. For many, public transit is the only option. So how will urban transportation look after the pandemic? + David Cooper is one of Canada's most respected urban transportation consultants, and he offers some ideas. He's the principal of a consulting firm called Leading Mobility in Vancouver. + According to Matthew Crawford, we are both separate and together in our cars which makes it unlike any other shared space. In his new book Why We Drive: Toward a Philosophy of the Open Road he explores why driving is still a great way to exercise one's skill at being free.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

0:35

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Elderly man shoved and injured by Buffalo police in incident caught on video  

News

10 hours ago

0:11

Police officer uses knee-on-neck restraint on Edmonton man

CBC News Edmonton

2 days ago

1:00

2nd video of violent Kelowna RCMP arrest emerges

CBC News BC

2 days ago

0:42

As rallies call out racism around the globe, a black man in Regina is dealing with a case of racial profiling on Facebook

CBC News Saskatchewan

3 days ago

2:59

Trudeau pauses 21 seconds on question about Trump's actions

Politics News

3 days ago