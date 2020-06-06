Detecting COVID in sewage, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, pet dogs fail at rescue, AI sources fossil poop, and the insect apocalypse

Radio

54:00

The key to early detection of COVID-19 outbreaks might be in sewage. (1:42) SpaceX takes humans to orbit, but who loses in the new landscape of space launch? (9:05) Experiment shows dogs might be willing to help you in a crisis, but they probably aren’t able. (17:55) Machine learning helps archaeologists identify the source of ancient poop. (25:33) Can we avoid an insect apocalypse with a new appreciation for creepy-crawlies? (32:16)