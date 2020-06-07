Caveboy

Radio

53:22

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- Caveboy is made up of Michelle Bensimon, Isabelle Banos and Lana Cooney - a Montreal-based trio who bonded over their common love for 80s synth-pop, alternative music and garage bands. The indie-pop band started working together in 2012 under the moniker Diamond Bones. In 2015, they changed their name to Caveboy… and the rest is history. The band has been steadily rising up the ranks of Canadian acts to ‘keep an eye on’ and ‘next-best-things’. They have been top 10 finalists on CBC Music’s Searchlight competition, winners of the 2017 Allan Slaight Juno Master Class, topped the charts of CBC Music’s Top 20 - and their music has appeared in hit dramas like: “Orange is the New Black” and “Killjoys”. And then, there’s their dynamic live show performances that fans have grown accustomed to. They’ve made appearances on an impressive list of festivals/conferences and venues: SXSW, Osheaga, Pride Toronto, Halifax Pop Explosion and the Juno Gala Awards - just to name a few. Add in a self-titled EP, several infectious singles and a debut album ‘Night in the Park, Kiss in the Dark’… and you have a band that’s officially introduced themselves to Canada and the world beyond. Get ready to take a listen as Michelle, Isabelle and Lana share what they call their Caveboy ‘Party mix’ playlist. Enjoy and stay in the light!