Residential plumbers are flush with new business during COVID-19

Radio

4:04

When you are at home more often, you are using your bathroom and kitchen more often — and that's leading to an increase in calls to residential plumbers. Because it seems Canadians might be breaking their water fixtures and dropping things down the drain just a bit more often than they used to. Cost of Living producer Anis Heydari found out exactly how the residential plumbing business is keeping itself from going down the drain.