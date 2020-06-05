Residential plumbers are flush with new business during COVID-19
4:04
When you are at home more often, you are using your bathroom and kitchen more often — and that's leading to an increase in calls to residential plumbers.
Because it seems Canadians might be breaking their water fixtures and dropping things down the drain just a bit more often than they used to.
Cost of Living producer Anis Heydari found out exactly how the residential plumbing business is keeping itself from going down the drain.