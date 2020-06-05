Performative brands, plumbing and property taxes: we go from social media to societal costs

Radio

26:00

This week on The Cost of Living: #BLM Marketing: Corporate responses to the Black Lives Matter movement range from courageous to tone-deaf. What makes a campaign inauthentic? Plumbing Rush: More kids staying at home all day means more ping pong balls rolling down the drain. How are plumbers dealing now that they'er flush with house calls. Municipalities: Cities and towns across the country are staring at a $10-20 billion financial hole. But unlike other levels of government, they cannot run deficits. What will this mean for our property taxes and the services we rely on?