Resistance in the Bloodline

Radio

28:19

Miyawata Dion Stout and Sunny Enkin Lewis are youth climate activists from Winnipeg. Both say they get their drive for justice from their grandmothers: One survived residential school and the other found ways to resist the Nazis. Now, as COVID-19 threatens to derail the climate movement, the young activists are taking cues from their grandmothers and getting creative.