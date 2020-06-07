Skip to Main Content

June 7: Chill Out, or Call for Justice

  • 45 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • 55:30

This week's news cycle gives extra relevance to Uri Caine's secular cantata, The Passion of Octavius Catto, which tells the story of an 1870's story of racial injustice. Hear a passionate plea for equal rights, No East, No West sung by the Nedra Neal Singers, the Philadelphia Choral Ensemble and soloist Barbara Walker. Need to chill out a bit? Fabulous UK-based vocal groups Voces8, ORA, and The Sixteen have you covered. Find out how the Cantabile Choirs of Kingston celebrated their founding Artistic Direcctor Mark Sirett in lieu of a farewell concert, and hear the most ambitious virtual choir yet: Bach recorded in isolation by more than 40 singers and instrumentalists from Montreal.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

1:47

Trudeau takes a knee at anti-racism protest

Politics News

1 day ago

0:35

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Elderly man shoved and injured by Buffalo police in incident caught on video  

News

2 days ago

2:23

Violent arrest of black man by Laval police caught on video

News

2 days ago

1:00

2nd video of violent Kelowna RCMP arrest emerges

CBC News BC

3 days ago

1:24

RCMP make arrest in Kinngait

News

4 days ago