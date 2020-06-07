June 7: Chill Out, or Call for Justice

This week's news cycle gives extra relevance to Uri Caine's secular cantata, The Passion of Octavius Catto, which tells the story of an 1870's story of racial injustice. Hear a passionate plea for equal rights, No East, No West sung by the Nedra Neal Singers, the Philadelphia Choral Ensemble and soloist Barbara Walker. Need to chill out a bit? Fabulous UK-based vocal groups Voces8, ORA, and The Sixteen have you covered. Find out how the Cantabile Choirs of Kingston celebrated their founding Artistic Direcctor Mark Sirett in lieu of a farewell concert, and hear the most ambitious virtual choir yet: Bach recorded in isolation by more than 40 singers and instrumentalists from Montreal.