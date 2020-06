Changing your bike's flat ... with spoons: COVID DIY, Ep. 2

Bikes are having a heyday during the COVID-19 pandemic. With more and more people getting behind the handlebars, it may take longer for your local bike shop to fit you in for a tune-up. Enter Jake Nicoll with Ordinary Spokes, a community bike co-op in St. John's. Nicoll will show you how to fix a flat tire with simple tools you already have at home: spoons. This is the second instalment in a COVID DIY series, encouraging you to take on more projects yourself.