How to make a raised garden bed: COVID DIY, Ep. 1

Spring and summer means more time outdoors, and for many these days, more time at home. If you find yourself with time on your hands, and a hankering for some gardening, here's how to make a raised garden bed, with some help from the St. John's Tool Library. This is the first in a COVID DIY series, showing you how to take on some projects at home.