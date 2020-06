Randy Lundy, Julie S. Lalonde -- The Full Episode

Radio

53:59

The Cree poet Randy Lundy on his poetry collection Field Notes for the Self; Michelle Bensimon of the band Caveboy on what she's reading Ian Mosby on Uncertain Harvest, about the future of food; Julie S. Lalonde on her memoir Resilience Is Futile and Randy Boyagoda on historical fiction.