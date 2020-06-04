Skip to Main Content
CBC
Menu
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
CBC.ca HOME
Discover CBC
Comedy
Arts
Music
Books
Docs
Life
Parents
Kids
Kids News
Indigenous
Archives
MyCBC
All Locals
British Columbia
Calgary
Edmonton
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Manitoba
Thunder Bay
Sudbury
Windsor
London
Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamilton
Toronto
Ottawa
Montreal
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island
Nova Scotia
Newfoundland & Labrador
North
My Local Settings
Ottawa
Change
quickly access local content from your selected region
Select a new default local region:
British Columbia
Calgary
Edmonton
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Manitoba
Thunder Bay
Sudbury
Windsor
London
Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamilton
Toronto
Montreal
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island
Nova Scotia
Newfoundland & Labrador
North
News
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
Sports
Top Stories
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
Radio
Top Stories
All Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
Music
Read
Watch
Events
Explore
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Music Playlists
TV
Shows
Schedule
CBC Gem
Shop
More
Shop
Sitemap
Help
Contact
Contests
COVID-19
Local updates
Live broadcast
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Arts & Entertainment
History
Sports
Social Sharing
Video
Channels
Home
News
Sports
Arts
Life
Archives
Music
changed not save
In 12 hours
Archives
live
tes t2
Recommended for you
now
now
now
now
now
now
now
Trending Now
0:15
Video shows RCMP officer repeatedly punching a man who is being restrained by officers
CBC News BC
16 hours ago
2:59
Trudeau pauses 21 seconds on question about Trump's actions
Politics News
23 hours ago
3:47
GRAPHIC WARNING: Violence erupts as police clear Washington park of protesters
News
2 days ago
0:34
Trump: 'I wish we had an occupying force'
CBC News
2 days ago
1:10
Truck drives into Minneapolis protesters
CBC News
3 days ago