Skip to Main Content

Strange Days

  • 1 hour ago
  • Radio
  • 53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- These are strange days, strange times. And time feels more fluid than ever. For some of us, it’s hard to make sense of where one week ends and the next one begins. Some days it might feel like the world is ending, some days it might feel like we’re beginning all over again and sometimes it feels all of this is going to go on forever... But it’s not. This episode is all about Indigenous songs that are perfect for times like these when a single day can shrink, stretch, expand and bend around you... it’s music for a new reality. The world is always changing all around us. And Reclaimed is always transforming with it -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he shares a playlist to help carry you through these strange days. It's all about Indigenous songs to soothe your spirit as we move through these uncertain times together.  

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

2:59

Trudeau pauses 21 seconds on question about Trump's actions

Politics News

13 hours ago

3:47

GRAPHIC WARNING: Violence erupts as police clear Washington park of protesters

News

1 day ago

3:27

Trump demands tougher crackdowns on protests

News

1 day ago

0:34

Trump: 'I wish we had an occupying force'

CBC News

1 day ago

1:10

Truck drives into Minneapolis protesters

CBC News

2 days ago