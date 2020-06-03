Strange Days

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- These are strange days, strange times. And time feels more fluid than ever. For some of us, it’s hard to make sense of where one week ends and the next one begins. Some days it might feel like the world is ending, some days it might feel like we’re beginning all over again and sometimes it feels all of this is going to go on forever... But it’s not. This episode is all about Indigenous songs that are perfect for times like these when a single day can shrink, stretch, expand and bend around you... it’s music for a new reality. The world is always changing all around us. And Reclaimed is always transforming with it -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he shares a playlist to help carry you through these strange days. It's all about Indigenous songs to soothe your spirit as we move through these uncertain times together.