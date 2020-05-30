How to slow down

Radio

56:33

Even now, with many of us stuck at home, carving out the time or finding the energy to slow down can feel impossible. And then, when you do, what does taking a break even look like? How do you silence the voice that just keeps nagging you about all the things you need to do? On this Now or Never we are doing our best to quiet that voice, and pressing the pause button with Canadians who are finding creative ways to slow down. And when you do slow down, what do you learn about yourself in the process?