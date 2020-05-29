From gambling on beer pong to how the pandemic has meant less red tape — and what ugly bank earnings in Canada tell us about the state of the economy

Radio

27:30

Beer pong isn't exactly the NHL — but it might be one of the sports gamblers are turning to when they can't place a bet on the usual suspects. We also look at some of the deregulation taking place in markets like liquor or cannabis as a result of the pandemic. Plus what could an ugly round of bank earnings tell us about the Canadian economy?