Shelter in Place

Radio

28:15

Sean Towgood knows a thing or two about sheltering in place. Sean uses a wheelchair to get around and snowy sidewalks during Canadian winters can mean staying at home for days, or even weeks. As someone who's experienced his fair share of isolation, COVID-19 is the first time the world has come to him, on his turf. Now concerts, comedy, classes, and community are all happening online, and Sean is welcoming the rest of the world "to the party," as he says. PLUS, for writer Richard Kemick, the upheaval of the past few months has made him nostalgic for a time in his life when things were so normal, it never occurred to him to appreciate them: when growing up in Calgary in his childhood home. Now that his parents are selling the house, Richard is, to put it simply, freaking out. He's saying goodbye to a place that seemed barely worth noticing, until he realized he was going to lose it.