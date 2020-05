Welcome to the Party

Radio

7:43

Sean Towgood knows a thing or two about sheltering in place. Sean has limited mobility, using a wheelchair to get around. Snowy sidewalks during Canadian winters can mean staying at home for days, or even weeks. As someone who's experienced his fair share of isolation, COVID-19 is the first time the world has come to him, on his turf. Now concerts, comedy, classes, and community are all happening online, and Sean is welcoming the rest of the world "to the party," as he says.