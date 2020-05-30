Skip to Main Content

Junos 365 Songwriters' Circle Presented by SOCAN in association with Music Publishers Canada

Presented by SOCAN in association with Music Publishers Canada, CBC Music’s JUNOS 365 SONGWRITERS’ CIRCLE is a series of five virtual events featuring some of Canada’s best songwriters telling the stories behind the songs and performing their work from their homes. Adapted from the popular JUNO Week event that was cancelled due to COVID-19, the third episode of the series will feature Halifax-based, JUNO Awardwinning artist Joel Plaskett as host, bringing together stories and songs from Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Buffy Sainte-Marie, JUNO Award winner and 2020 JUNO nominee City and Colour and JUNO nominated singer-songwriter Sarah Harmer. The JUNOS 365 Songwriters’ Circle series is brought to you by TD.

