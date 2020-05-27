The Radar - Episode 1 - Alex porat

Radio

11:11

Alex Porat has been uploading music to her Youtube channel for ten years. Her emotive covers of big pop songs were capturing attention. And then Shawn Mendes watched her cover of his song “In My Blood,” calling it “awesome,” and her performance “perfect.” Mendes's reaction coincided with another of Porat's covers exploding. Her version of Calum Scott's “You are the Reason” has been watched more than 25 million times. Shortly after blowing up on her YouTube channel, Alex Porat turned a corner and started writing and recording her own music.Her most recent releases are pure pop perfection - shiny tunes about navigating modern relationships. How do you deal with an ex on social media? How do you fill the void of loneliness in a relationship? There's a sadness in Porat's lyrics that contrasts beautifully with her crystalline voice and buoyant beats. Pop has never been more real. Alex Porat performs two songs and chats with CBC Music Mornings host Saroja Coelho in The Radar, a new weekly feature where CBC Music brings essential emerging Canadian talent to the world.