ᐐᑌ 7 Alphabet

22:04

ᐯᑦᓰ ᑭᔮᐦ ᒣᕇ ᐋᔨᒧᑖᒡ ᑖᓐ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᐄᔅᐱᔨᒡ ᐊᔨᒧᐎᓐ ᑭᔮᐦ ᑖᓐ ᐋᒋᔅᑖᒡ ᐁ ᐃ ᐅ ᐊ ᐋ ᐎᔨᔥᑖᐦᒡ ᐄᔨᔨᐅᔨᒧᐎᓐ᙮ ᒣᕇᒉᐃᓐ ᐯᑕᐗᐸᓄ ᑭᔮᐦ ᐐᔨ ᐐᐦᑎᒻ ᑖᓐ ᑳ ᐄᔥ ᒋᔅᑯᑎᒫᓲᑦ ᐁᐁᓅ ᐄᔨᔫᐊᔨᒧᐎᓂᔫ᙮ Betsy and Mary learned the Cree alphabet as children, and still sing the Eh-ee-ou-ah song in the studio from time to time. But some parts of the alphabet are only used by those who speak the Northern dialect. In this episode, Betsy and Mary speak with language teacher Mary Jane Petawabano to break down the different sounds and syllabics that make up the Cree language.