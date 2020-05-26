Jayna Hefford on leading the league

Radio

41:27

Jayna Hefford is the rare athlete whose work post-competition threatens to overshadow a brilliant career. There’s a reason why the best player in the league wins the Jayna Hefford trophy each year. But Hefford’s work now goes to the core of almost every issue facing professional women in sport in Canada. As the head of the PHWPA, Hefford leads a group of the 200 best players in the game. They are demanding a living wage, decent support staff and facilities, more coverage and more attendance. Everybody has an opinion about what needs to happen to build a league that reflects the quality of the women's game. The hockey legend takes us through the latest in the struggle.