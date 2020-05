Family of Cargill COVID-19 death speaks out

The family of a Cargill meat plant worker who died nearly 2 weeks ago is speaking out this weekend. The 51 year old's death has been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 connected with the facility in Southern Alberta. With the economy beginning to re-open, they're now calling on the company to make sure this kind of tragedy doesn't happen again. Our Alicia Asquith has those details.