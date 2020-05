Upper Kennetcook woman makes masks, gives them away for free

More and more Nova Scotians are starting to wear non-medical masks when out in public. Public health officials say it's an extra layer of protection whenever physical distancing is difficult to maintain. Darlene Ettinger, of Upper Kennetcook, N.S., has been busy sewing lots of masks and giving them away for free. The CBC's Collen Jones has her story.