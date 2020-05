A World Premiere

Radio

55:30

It's a rare honour to be able to share the world premiere of Toronto composer Hussein Janmohamed's "Grateful Heart," composed for the Primus Amabile Men's Choir in a distance performance led by artistic directors Mark Payne and Carol Benyon. Plus, works by Matthew Emery, Stephen Chatman, Edie Hill, and a dive into Ensemble Caprice's excellent album, Adagio.