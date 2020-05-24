NWT family self-isolates on the land during pandemic, the sacred lives of black girls

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Dene artist and activist Melaw Nakehk’o packed up her three sons, left their home in Yellowknife, and set up camp with her parents along the Dehcho River. She says physical distancing in town left her feeling disconnected, but isolating on the land for five weeks gave her family an opportunity to reconnect with their traditional way of life. Khristi Lauren Adams is an ordained Baptist minister and youth advocate who has devoted her life to working with young black women and girls. She says they often struggle with the belief they can’t be anything but fierce. She works to help them feel ‘seen’ and cultivate their self-acceptance.