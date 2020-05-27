Virtual Pow Wow Pt. II (Electric Edition)

It’s officially powwow season - But this year things are looking pretty different. Almost every powwow has been postponed or cancelled, but that doesn’t mean the dancing has to stop! This episode of Reclaimed is part 2 of our Virtual Pow Wow, The Electronic Edition. It's been inspiring to see all the creative and ingenuitive ways people have been coming together during these wild times. A big shoutout goes to DJ BLKFT from Drum Beat Productions in Mohkinstsis who's the architect behind the very first Virtual Pow Wow Fest. As soon as the lockdown started, he knew that keeping the music going was more important than ever. So he reached out to some DJs, and put together a lineup to transform livestreams into digital powwow grounds. Since then, they’ve featured stacked lineups of Indigenous artists from all over Turtle Island. Reclaimed is keeping that energy going... From dance beats inspired by intertribals, to bass music to jingle dance - this episode is where the big drum meets the electronic future -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he celebrates those artists brings Indigenous electronic sounds onto the powwow grounds, virtually. Big shoutouts to all those creating space for virtual powwows!