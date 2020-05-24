COVID-19 Special #4

Radio

53:22

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- Because these are special times... hard times - this is a special edition of My Playlist. Musicians - because of the very nature of what they do - have been hard hit. Cancelled tours and recording sessions, closed venues and silent concert halls. The very act of playing music “together” in one room isn’t going to happen for a while. My Playlist reached out to some of your favourite artists from across the country not only to find out how and what they’re up to, but to hear about what they’re listening to as well. And since our own studios aren’t available, they recorded it themselves... at home where they’re hunkered down. Like most of us -- This episode of My Playlist is staying authentically Canadian while travelling internationally - get ready for musical stops in Spain, Norway and South Africa. Your musical pilots are none other than the sublime Latin-Canadian singer Alex Cuba, the intergalactic traveling Afrofuturist Zaki Ibrahim and the multi-instrumentalist percusion lead of the band Elliott Brood, Steve Pitkin. Enjoy... stay safe... and stay in the light!