Shani Mootoo, Danny Ramadan -- The Full Episode

Radio

53:59

Shani Mootoo on her novel Polar Vortex, about the secrets, lies and half-truths at the heart of a love triangle; Mary Berg, star of CTV's Mary's Kitchen Crush, on three favourite books about dysfunctional families; Danny Ramadan on his children's book Salma The Syrian Chef, and more.