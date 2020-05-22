Skip to Main Content

Episode 5: Taylor Pryor

  • 34 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • 20:57

Doug and Darseen Pryor told CBC that a broken health care system failed their 21 year-old daughter who died by suicide. Then, just days after their story was shared, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic and our collective conversations shifted toward concerns about COVID-19. The Pryors want to make sure their daughter is remembered and that her story will help fix the healthcare system and prevent more people from falling through cracks. These are the stories to consider on our way to a new post-pandemic normal.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Live

CBC News Network

CBC News

10 hours ago

4:27

Former Snowbirds commander describes key moments of crash

CBC News

1 day ago

0:48

'Catastrophic' dam failures pose flood threat in central Michigan, National Weather Service says

News

2 days ago

0:32

World Mental Health Day message

CBC News Edmonton

2 days ago

0:28

Raw footage shows Capt. Richard MacDougall ejecting from the Snowbirds jet before it crashed

News

3 days ago