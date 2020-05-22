Episode 5: Taylor Pryor

Radio

20:57

Doug and Darseen Pryor told CBC that a broken health care system failed their 21 year-old daughter who died by suicide. Then, just days after their story was shared, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic and our collective conversations shifted toward concerns about COVID-19. The Pryors want to make sure their daughter is remembered and that her story will help fix the healthcare system and prevent more people from falling through cracks. These are the stories to consider on our way to a new post-pandemic normal.