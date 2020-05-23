The Bridge Remixed: Moving the performing arts online

Radio

54:00

A theatre director, a theatre festival director and a contemporary dancer talk about creating performances in virtual spaces. Kieran Hunt from Snowglobe Theatre, Executive Director of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival, Amy Blackmore, and choreographer and dancer Daina Ashbee join us on the show. Go to the theatre on Zoom - Snowglobe Theatre is trying it out Mtl Fringe Fest is creating social distancing art events and choreographer Daina Ashbee is using her bathroom as her dance studio. A literary festival organizer, a poet and a bookseller tell us about the value and comfort of books while we push through these challenging times. From Blue Met, William St-Hilaire, Montreal-based poet Peter Dubé and Arizona O'Neill from Drawn & Quarterly obviously chose meaningful music too!