Skip to Main Content

The Bridge Remixed: Moving the performing arts online

  • 15 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • 54:00

A theatre director, a theatre festival director and a contemporary dancer talk about creating performances in virtual spaces. Kieran Hunt from Snowglobe Theatre, Executive Director of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival, Amy Blackmore, and choreographer and dancer Daina Ashbee join us on the show. Go to the theatre on Zoom - Snowglobe Theatre is trying it out Mtl Fringe Fest is creating social distancing art events and choreographer Daina Ashbee is using her bathroom as her dance studio. A literary festival organizer, a poet and a bookseller tell us about the value and comfort of books while we push through these challenging times. From Blue Met, William St-Hilaire, Montreal-based poet Peter Dubé and Arizona O'Neill from Drawn & Quarterly obviously chose meaningful music too!

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Live

CBC News Network

CBC News

12 hours ago

0:59

Passenger plane crashes in crowded neighbourhood in Karachi, Pakistan

News

16 hours ago

4:27

Former Snowbirds commander describes key moments of crash

CBC News

2 days ago

0:48

'Catastrophic' dam failures pose flood threat in central Michigan, National Weather Service says

News

3 days ago

0:28

Raw footage shows Capt. Richard MacDougall ejecting from the Snowbirds jet before it crashed

News

4 days ago