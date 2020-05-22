Walk This Way

Radio

22:31

Kent Hoffman thinks about walking all the time. For him, it requires focus: where to place his feet, how to keep his balance, how to avoid falling. Kent lives with Becker muscular dystrophy, a progressive condition that weakens the muscles used for moving. For as long as he could, Kent hid his difficulty with walking, running, and climbing stairs. He'd sometimes refuse invitations and often tried to avoid situations where he might have trouble getting around rather than ask for help or a change in venue. But now, he's "coming out of the disability closet", sharing his story -- and for the first time, talking to someone else with Becker muscular dystrophy.