How do I keep myself and my loved ones safe as restrictions around self-isolation are lifted?  

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 22:29

As physical distancing, handwashing and staying home have helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19, public health officials are starting to cautiously relax some of the self-isolation measures Canadians have been under for two months. But we're still in a pandemic, with no vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus.  Host Dr. Brian Goldman welcomes infectious disease expert Dr. Allison McGeer back to The Dose to give you the latest facts about the risks and advice on how to stay as safe as possible in these uncertain times.  

