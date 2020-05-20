Virtual Pow Wow

Radio

53:22

With the world turned upside down, and all of us still waiting out this storm known as COVID-19... it seems like it’s going to be a while until we can get together again. And until we can dance together again. Powwow season is right around the corner, but now that we’re all staying home and keeping our distance - all that energy has got to go somewhere. So how do you keep the vibe alive? -- Well, this episode of Reclaimed is where you get to be part of a Virtual Powwow. We’re taking inspiration from all you dancers, drummers and singers out there. The ones that have been putting on your regalia, busting out your big drums in the backyard and rocking a round dance song from inside your car. Our big outdoor gatherings might be postponed, but if you know Indigenous people you know a global pandemic won't stop the music. So, get ready to enjoy the big drum during your time in quarantine -- Join host Jarrett Martineau and celebrate that feeling of community and togetherness with the rockin sounds of a Virtual Powwow right in your living room. You might not be able to hit the powwow trail in person this summer, but you can travel anywhere through music.