Jennifer Jones pleads the fifth

Radio

41:24

Jennifer Jones, The Manitoba Skip, was recently named the greatest female curler of all time.This year she negotiated the biggest trade in Curling, bringing Lisa Weagle onto team Jones as a Fifth. Fans of the sport will be quick to ask: How much fire power can a team possibly have if Lisa Weagle is fifth curler? J-Jones answers that neatly. The true value of the fifth is best revealed at the Olympics...so why wait til the last second to build the team that is going for gold on the biggest stage? Jones also addresses her famous intensity, and helps us understand how being competitive can be compartmentalized. She insists that her focus on winning melts away when she’s off the ice. Fierce and friendly seems like an oxymoron, but she’s living proof it can happen.