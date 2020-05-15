‘Big companies getting bigger’: The post-pandemic future of retail

Radio

23:02

We're still a long way away from getting back to the pre-pandemic normal. As shutdowns drag on in some cities across North America, some business owners are starting to close up shop for good. Today, the owner of the Storm Crow Tavern in Vancouver on why he gave up one bar to save his two others. And, writer Derek Thompson with the Atlantic on how the pandemic now could change retail - and by extension, urban streetscapes - going forward.