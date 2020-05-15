Skip to Main Content

‘Big companies getting bigger’: The post-pandemic future of retail

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 23:02

We're still a long way away from getting back to the pre-pandemic normal. As shutdowns drag on in some cities across North America, some business owners are starting to close up shop for good. Today, the owner of the Storm Crow Tavern in Vancouver on why he gave up one bar to save his two others. And, writer Derek Thompson with the Atlantic on how the pandemic now could change retail - and by extension, urban streetscapes - going forward.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

3:47

Premier Ford announces further opening of Ontario economy

News

16 hours ago
Live

CBC News Network

CBC News

16 hours ago

1:28

Trump abruptly ends COVID-19 news conference

News

3 days ago

1:51

Peek-a-boo!

Life

4 days ago

2:30

COVID-19: What you need to know before wearing a mask

The National

1 month ago