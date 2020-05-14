COVID-19 unlocks wave of loneliness

22:59

Loneliness posed a public health crisis for many countries years before anyone heard of COVID-19. But how does loneliness manifest at a time -- not sure that's exactly what we're trying to say; suggesting instead: how is loneliness exacerbated when we are forced to isolate for weeks and months? Who is most vulnerable? And what are some of the long-term emotional implications of this lockdown? We explore the different types of loneliness this pandemic is unlocking with cultural historian Fay Bound Alberti.