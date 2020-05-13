ᐐᑌ 6 Paranormal

Skip to Main Content

ᐯᑦᓰ ᑭᔮᐦ ᒣᕇ ᐋᔨᒧᑖᒡ ᐋ ᒥᔅᑳᑎᔨᑕᑰᐦᒡ ᒑᒀᓐ ᐋ ᒋ ᐙᐱᐦᑖᑭᓅᒡ ᐋᔅᒌᔨᒡ, ᐅᔅᑎᔅᑭᒥᒡ ᑭᔮᐦ ᐄᔅᐲᒥᔨᒡ ᒌᔑᑶᐦᒡ᙮ ᐆ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᑭᒑᐦᑖᐙᔨᐦᑎᒧᐙᒡ ᐃᕐᓃ ᐌᐦᑉ ᑳ ᒌᐦᑳᐙᓯᓈᑰᑖᐦᑦ ᐋ ᒥᓯᓈᐱᔅᑭᐦᐄᒑᐱᔨᒡ ᑭᔮᐦ ᐐ ᒋᐐᒋᐦᐄᐙᐤ ᐆᔮᔪ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᐋᔨᒧᑖᔨᒡ ᔅᑳᑎᔨᑖᒧᐎᓂᔨᐤ᙮ From strange sightings on remote highways to visitors from another realm, there are lots of creepy stories about paranormal activity in Eeyou Istchee. But what do you call a UFO in Cree? In this episode, Mary and Betsy speak with Ernie Webb, producer of a TV series called “Indians and Aliens,” about some of the unique Cree terms we use to describe the paranormal.

6 days ago