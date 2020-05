Junos 365 Songwriters' Circle Presented by SOCAN in association with Music Publishers Canada

Music

live

The second episode in the Junos 365 Songwriters' Circle series features four impactful singer/songwriters. From William Prince's soothing voice and positive messages to Tenille Townes' popinfused country hits, to Ed Robertson's seemingly endless list of hits with Barenaked Ladies, host Rose Cousins— a devastatingly poignant songwriter herself—explores the art of songwriting through conversation and performance within the Junos 365 Songwriters' Circle.