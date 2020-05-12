Skip to Main Content

Christine Sinclair shares the full 10%

She is the all-time leading scorer in International Soccer. She is also a proudly private person. We learn some home truths about Christine Sinclair today. For one thing, shy does not mean unfriendly. Sinclair tells Anastasia Bucsis that she allows the public to glimpse 10% of her life. Sinclair reveals surprising backstories behind the unwanted fame that followed on her playing with a badly broken nose during World Cup 2011. And the reasons behind Janine Beckie taking that penalty shot vs Sweden in last year's world cup...and she goes deep on the relentless attention that came as she neared the goal scoring record. Did she celebrate that moment?...Umm. not really. She was busy. And exactly how does an introvert wear a C? With pride of course!

