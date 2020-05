Is COVID-19 an 'extinction event' for newsrooms?

Radio

22:44

Canadian newsrooms have had serious financial woes for years now. But since the coronavirus pandemic began, layoffs, cuts and closures across the country have left many teetering on the brink of survival. Today, Craig Silverman, a Toronto-based media editor for Buzzfeed News, joins us to talk about how it got to this point and what can be done to stop the hemorrhaging.