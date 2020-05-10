Wisdom from a war zone, music for the soul

Radio

47:01

Aisha Ahmad is a political science professor and an advisor to governments and international organizations on global security policies. During the pandemic, she has become a sort of online guide, advising her more than 19,000 Twitter followers how to stay centred and positive during the pandemic. Ahmad draws on wisdom she earned while living in conflict zones around the world, including Afghanistan, Somalia, Pakistan, Mali and Lebanon. Professor Ahmad and Tapestry listener Suzanne Picot add music to our Soundtrack for the Soul.