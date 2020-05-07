Fact vs. Fiction: What do we really know about kids and COVID-19

Radio

21:53

Of all the things we don’t understand about COVID-19, how it affects children is at the top of the list. There’s still a lot of confusion and misinformation about what role kids play in spreading the virus. That’s in part because there’s not a lot of strong science out there yet. In the meantime, parents are left to wonder about rare reports of severe cases and strange symptoms such as “COVID toes.' Meanwhile an Australian study published this week (not yet peer reviewed) suggests transmission of COVID-19 between teachers and students is rare in schools. So what does that mean for a potential return to the classroom, and does it signal anything about when it's okay to hug a grandparent or play with a friend? This week on The Dose, Dr. Goldman is joined by infectious disease specialist Dr. Shaun Morris from SickKids hospital in Toronto to answer the question “What do we really know about kids and COVID-19?” Dr. Morris is also a professor of paediatrics and public health at the University of Toronto.