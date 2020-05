An Urgent Matter

"T" was being held in Toronto East Detention Centre when a Sargent came down the range, trying to warn the prisoners about COVID 19. She told them if they could get bail, to go for it. To try to get out before Coronavirus got in. T called his lawyer, Hilary Dudding, and asked her to do whatever she could to get him out on bail. T's story raises questions about what is "justice" in the face of COVID 19, and what does the pandemic tell us about Canada's prison system?