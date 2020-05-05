Skip to Main Content

'Too big to fail': COVID-19 and Canadian real estate

  • 9 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 22:39

Could the "wealth-conjuring machine" that is Canadian real estate grind to a halt after the COVID-19 crisis exposed its worst weaknesses? That's the concern many who watch a sector that makes up a bigger part of the Canadian economy than oil and gas. Today on Front Burner, Bloomberg News' Vancouver bureau chief Natalie Obiko Pearson returns to explain how real estate became such a significant part of the Canadian economy, how Canadians went deeply into debt, and why now, the housing market in Canada could be "too big to fail."

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

0:56

Ford hints at news for cottage-goers ahead of Victoria Day weekend

CBC News Toronto

19 hours ago

0:14

New world deadlift record set by 'The Mountain' from Game of Thrones

Weightlifting

3 days ago

1:59

CRA worker says some Canadians taking advantage of CERB

The National

3 days ago

2:05

How Jynx and his handler helped rescue a missing 3-year-old

CBC News Nova Scotia

6 days ago

1:53

Video shows N.S. shooting suspect shortly before he was caught

The National

12 days ago